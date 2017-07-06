Harvard-Westlake club team wins water polo championship

Nolan Krutonog (left) and Alexandru Bucur helped a club team made up of Harvard-Westlake students win the 16-and-under title at the U.S. Club Championships.

Harvard-Westlake is looking good in water polo thanks to a group of young players who helped the Los Angeles Premier Water Polo Club win the 16-and-under gold medal at the U.S. Club Championships in San Diego.

Leading the way were junior Pierce Maloney, an attacker who scored six goals in the final; sophomore goalkeeper Nolan Krutonog, a USC commit and member of the USA National Cadet Team, and junior Alexandru Bucur, who was named tournament MVP after scoring 18 goals and getting 13 assists.

The team was coached by Harvard-Westlake's Brian Flacks.