Harvard-Westlake returns to California with another championship in Florida

It was at this time last season that Harvard-Westlake started putting together the pieces that ultimately helped the Wolverines reach the Division 1 baseball championship game.

Like last season, Harvard-Westlake went to Florida and again won the IMG tournament championship.

The Wolverines are 17-3-1 and 8-3-1 in the Mission League, quite an achievement considering how many young players are making contributions.

Among the standouts this past weekend was sophomore pitcher Sam Hliboki, whose development as a No. 2 pitcher is big news. Also big news is that ace Jesse Bergin is getting better and better with each game.

Then there was the hitting of freshman outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. The colleges are going to be pursuing him with a vengeance.