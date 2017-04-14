Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Harvard-Westlake returns to California with another championship in Florida
It was at this time last season that Harvard-Westlake started putting together the pieces that ultimately helped the Wolverines reach the Division 1 baseball championship game.
Like last season, Harvard-Westlake went to Florida and again won the IMG tournament championship.
The Wolverines are 17-3-1 and 8-3-1 in the Mission League, quite an achievement considering how many young players are making contributions.
Among the standouts this past weekend was sophomore pitcher Sam Hliboki, whose development as a No. 2 pitcher is big news. Also big news is that ace Jesse Bergin is getting better and better with each game.
Then there was the hitting of freshman outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. The colleges are going to be pursuing him with a vengeance.