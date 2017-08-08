Hawkins enters rebuilding mold and finds its new QB in basketball gym throwing passes

Hawkins High looked deserted on Tuesday morning except for a group of 20 football players beginning practice under Coach Richard Dax Sanchies, a 33-year-old rookie head coach who took over a program that pretty much had hit rock bottom.



You won’t find Jim Harbaugh, Clay Helton or Rich Rodriguez hanging around the field as they used to trying to recruit Hawkins’ coveted prospects. The prospects are long gone, having abandoned Hawkins for Long Beach Poly, L.A. Cathedral and Santa Clarita Golden Valley, among others.

The Hawks have been facing adversity for months. It started with their collapse in the City Section Division II final against underdog Los Angeles, resulting in a 36-6 loss. Then the coaching staff was dismissed in February. The administrators in charge of the football program were also replaced.

In April, there was a shooting near campus in which a 15-year-old boy was killed. A new head coach backed out of the job. Then the City Section ruled Hawkins had to forfeit every game from last season because of ineligible players.

Sanchies took the job on July 26, the third day of official practice. He had been an assistant at Granada Hills Kennedy and was going to be the head coach of the eight-man team at East Valley. He went to freshman orientation and spotted Travis Warren throwing around a football in the gym. Warren was a 6-foot-1 shooting guard for the basketball team. Right on the spot, he recruited Warren.

“I noticed how natural his spiral was,” Sanchies said.



Warren, a junior who's never played football before, is set to start at quarterback next Friday when the Hawks scrimmage Salesian. Most of the players still in the program are from the junior varsity team. The one top varsity player who didn’t leave was kicker Brandon Sanchez, who beat Dorsey last season with a field goal.

"The whole school doesn't know we have a football team," Sanchies said. "We're doing this word of mouth."



None of the players seem concerned about the past. They’re excited they have a coach trying to teach lessons, and with Warren, it’s like starting from the scratch. He’s had to learn how to put on shoulder pads, memorize plays and figure out quarterback footwork. He doesn’t even know what uniform number he'll have, nor does he care.



“I’m going out there to play and show them what I can do,” he said.



There’s lots of nice looking Adidas jerseys, helmets and shoulder pads sitting untouched in a room. Now Sanchies has to find players who want to fill them. He’s not complaining. Give him time. Hawkins had picked up numerous transfers in recent years, helping lead to success on the field, but ineligible players caused the Hawkins to be put on probation twice.



“What I’m left with is everyone who lives in the district,” Sanchies said. “A lot of kids didn’t get an opportunity because they were playing behind a five-star recruit. Now it’s their chance. Everybody is gone. It’s wide open, but we have some tremendous athletes.”

