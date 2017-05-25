Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Hawkins football facing possible forfeits over ineligible players
|Eric Sondheimer
A final investigative report from the Los Angeles Unified School District concluded that Hawkins' football team used two ineligible players last season after transferring, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said.
The City Section is investigating which games the players participated in because Hawkins would have to forfeit those games.
Hawkins also is expected to be placed on probation for a third time, although that doesn't mean the team will be banned from playoff action. The school dismissed its football coaches in February.
Aguirre has not announced a final decision on actions the section may take. Several Hawkins players already have transferred to new schools.