Hawkins put on two years' probation, forced to forfeit all games in 2016

The troubled Hawkins football program has received a final punishment from the City Section.

Commissioner John Aguirre said the school will have to forfeit all games from the 2016 season, will be placed on two years' probation and must return any awards as a result of rules violations that included ineligible players. The team is eligible for the playoffs in 2017.

Previously, the coaching staff, principal and assistant principal in charge of athletics had been removed by the Los Angeles Unified School District following the end of the 2016 season.

Hawkins had one of the best teams in the City Section last season but came close to being removed from the playoffs after an emergency meeting was held by a committee from the City Section. The team was allowed to continue competing in the playoffs and lost in the Division II final to Los Angeles.

Since the end of the season, many of the team's top players have transferred to other schools after Coach Malik James and the coaching staff were dismissed.

In 2014, Hawkins was forced to forfeit five games, placed on two years' probation and banned from the 2015 playoffs because its quarterback was declared ineligible.