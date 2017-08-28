Hawkins, with just 13 players, puts up a fight in 21-14 defeat

Hawkins, one of the top football teams in the City Section last season, has been forced to regroup after offseason turmoil that saw the coaching staff dismissed and numerous players transfer out.

On Friday night, the Hawks were down to 13 eligible players against Sotomayor because of paperwork and academic issues. Those players never gave up before falling, 21-14.

Three freshmen played in their first-ever high school games, as did quarterback Travis Warren, a basketball player. Coach Richard Dax Sanchies had to use a 160-pound outside linebacker on the offensive line. Most of the players went both ways.

Warren ran for 150 yards and also scored a touchdown. JJ Smith had a long touchdown run.

Sanchies insists the team will be getting better as players are cleared to participate.

"We adapt," he said. "If we keep swinging, we'll eventually connect."

Next up is a Friday road game against Compton.