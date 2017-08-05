Hawthorne football players introduce themselves to their neighbors

What a simple but ingenious idea: A high school football team introduces itself to its neighbors.

Hawthorne coach Derwin Henderson and his players went around the neighborhood on Saturday to introduce themselves and "to let people know we're back," Henderson said.

Not since the days of Curtis Conway has Hawthorne football been relevant. But you have to start somewhere, and Henderson, a first-year coach, is building from the bottom up. The impact is already being felt with messages such as this:

"Mr. Derwin Henderson, good morning. You do not know me. I live by the football field. I just wanted to let you know that two young, nice -ooking men wearing Hawthorne football shirts stopped off at our house and invited us to Tuesday practice and Friday night games. That, sir, was top-notch class.

"I informed the two young men that because they went out of their way and invited us that we will be there 100% for sure!"

And there was another.

"Good morning, Coach Henderson. Thank you for sending your players out to let us know about your practices and inviting us to your games. They look presentable in their team polos and were very polite. We've been in the neighborhood for 18 years and other than the Interact Club, this is the first time I recall a group from HHS stopping by.

"My daughter is an 11th-grader at HHS, so I'm especially interested in everything that goes on. Best of luck this season."

Yes, it's important to say hello to the neighbors. They might even become your friends.

Henderson & Co. walked five miles.

"I'm tired," he said.

It was worth it.