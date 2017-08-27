Heat wave could result in practice and game changes

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the next three days in Los Angeles and Southwest California by the National Weather Service, and that could result in practice and game disruptions.

Football teams could end up having to move practices to early evening. And if temperatures remain excessive, there could be problems for City Section teams scheduled to play on Thursday this coming week.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has been very cautious when temperatures reach triple digits. A water polo match was postponed in 2014 during a heat wave. Cross country practices could be curtailed.

With games on Thursday, City Section teams will have only three practice days if they are allowed to practice.