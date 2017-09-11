High school coaches offer advice to Dodger Manager Dave Roberts

The Dodgers are in a downward spiral. How long it lasts, no one knows. Ten consecutive losses, including nine at Dodger Stadium. Fifteen losses in the last 16 games. What should Manager Dave Roberts do?

I just had to ask high school baseball coaches for their suggestions. All of Los Angeles is worried.

"The work is already done," said El Toro's Mike Gonzales, the reigning Times coach of the year. "You are who you are. You have to trust the process and continue to believe in your guys. These are the same guys who have the best record in major league baseball and had one of the longest winning streaks. It's a game of streaks."

Matt Mowry, the coach of reigning City Section Division I champion Birmingham, said, "Something changed the chemistry in the clubhouse and they need to find a way to get that chemistry back and do something to loosen everybody up. They're a little tight. They need to get them to remember it's a game and not a business."

Josh Lienhard of El Camino Real, a big San Francisco Giants fan, said, "It's a season of streaks. They had the longest winning streak in franchise history. They were bound to have a losing streak. You have to keep everybody positive and fight through it. There's no perfect formula and no magic. I'm sure they've had team meetings. It becomes very mental. You just have to keep playing."

Jim Ozella of Hart said, "Stay united. Stay the course. Adjust by maintaining the team's goals and the players' goals. Love the challenge."

Said Reseda Cleveland Coach Sid Lopez, who was born in Cuba: "We do some crazy stuff in Cuba. You need to get rid of the bad spirits. Get everybody out of the locker room. You got to bring in a Cuban specialist to clear it out. Yasiel Puig knows what to do."