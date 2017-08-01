High school football participation decreases in California for second consecutive year

For the second consecutive year, high school football participation at the 11-player level decreased by more than 3,000 students in California, according to the California Interscholastic Federation's annual sports participation survey released Tuesday.

In 2015, there were 100,205 participants, a drop of 3,520. In 2016, there were 97,079, a drop of 3,126. Eight-player football increased by 196.

"I don't think it's a concern but reflects concerns by parents and reflects a national trend in youth sports," said Roger Blake, executive director the CIF. "Kids are still playing sports. They're just playing other things."

Overall sports participation at the high school level increased for the fifth consecutive year to an all-time high of 785,35 in California. It was up by 0.78%.

Lacrosse saw the largest percentage increase of individual sports, a combined 7.40% or 1,245 participants, including a 12.4%, or 940 players, increase for girls.

Football remains the most popular sport for boys and soccer for girls.