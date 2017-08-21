High school football season begins with intriguing City vs. Southern Section matchups

High school football is back, and this week's opening games on Thursday have plenty of intriguing matchups involving City Section vs. Southern Section.

For Thursday, start with Calabasas facing Dorsey at Agoura. Calabasas has its usual group of transfer students to help out as the program moves up to Southern Section Division 2. Dorsey, hoping to challenge Narbonne in the City's new Open Division, returns running back Charles Mincy Jr.

There are other quality City vs. Southern Section matchups. On Thursday, Crenshaw is playing South Hills at Covina District Field. On Friday, Narbonne is hosting Gardena Serra. Both are ranked in The Times' preseason top-25 rankings. Also on Friday: Alemany at San Fernando; St. Paul at Venice; El Camino Real vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College; Birmingham at Harvard-Westlake; Garfield at Montebello; Crespi at Sylmar.

On Friday, No. 1 St. John Bosco is in Florida playing St. Thomas Aquinas on ESPNU. No. 2 Santa Ana Mater Dei travels to Bishop Amat.

Other competitive openers: JSerra vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor; Long Beach Poly vs. Los Alamitos at Veterans Stadium; Edison at Tesoro; La Habra at Upland; Sierra Canyon at Westlake; Oaks Christian at Chaminade.