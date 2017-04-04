Editorial
High school pole vaulter from Louisiana clears 19-4 1/4

Stunning. That's all you can say about the talent of high school junior Mondo Duplantis from Lafayette High School in Louisiana.

At the Texas Relays, he cleared 19 feet, 4 1/4 inches.

He competes for Sweden internationally.

Here's the story from DeadSpin.

