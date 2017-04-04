Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
High school pole vaulter from Louisiana clears 19-4 1/4
Stunning. That's all you can say about the talent of high school junior Mondo Duplantis from Lafayette High School in Louisiana.
At the Texas Relays, he cleared 19 feet, 4 1/4 inches.
He competes for Sweden internationally.
