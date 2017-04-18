Hunter Greene could be done pitching this season

Standout pitcher/shortstop Hunter Greene of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame could be done pitching for the Knights this season.

Greene, a candidate to be the No. 1 draft pick in June, isn't throwing in this week's Boras Classic and a decision about his availability for the Knights on the mound for the rest of the season will be made by Coach Tom Dill.

Dill has promised to protect Greene's arm, and the Knights have developed pitching depth in recent weeks. Freshman Lucas Gordon shut out Aliso Niguel, 6-0, on Tuesday in an opening game of the Boras Classic.

Greene continues to play shortstop for the Knights. He also threw a bullpen for a pro team.

Logan Pollack had a double and home run on Tuesday. Greene had three RBI. Gordon threw a one-hitter, striking out two and walking none.

Notre Dame is in first place in the Mission League.

In another opener, Nevada-bound Jake Jackson outdueled Michael Hobbs and Corona, 1-0.