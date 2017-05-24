Hunter Greene of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is MVP of the Mission League

Senior shortstop Hunter Greene of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has been selected MVP of the Mission League. He led the Knights to the league championship.

Sophomore Patrick Collins of Chaminade was selected the pitcher of the year.

First-team all-league:

Lucas Gordon, Notre Dame, Fr.; Carter Kessinger, Notre Dame, So.; Josh Perlmutter, Notre Dame, Sr.; Jesse Bergin, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.; Sam Hliboki, Harvard-Westlake, So.; RJ Schreck, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.; Reece Weinberg, Chaminade, Sr.; Blake Mann, Chaminade, Sr.; Blaine Traxel, Alemany, Jr.; Daniel Ritcheson, Alemany, Sr.; Joe Fortin, Loyola, Sr.; Brandon Lewis, St. Francis, Sr.; Taylor Dollard, Crespi, Sr.

Second-team all-league:

Michael Whiteside, Notre Dame, Jr.; Noah Taylor, Notre Dame, Jr.; Michael Snyder, Harvard-Westlake, So.; Nico Mannucci, Harvard-Westlake, Sr.; Carter Graham, Chaminade, Fr.; Cole Reibenspies, Chaminade, Jr.; Caden Miller, Alemany, So.; Jesse Parraz, Alemany, So.; Tim Post, Alemany, Sr.; Stephen Burke, Loyola, Sr.; Christian Muro, St. Francis, Jr.; Aaron Treloar, St. Francis, Jr.; Caleb Shulman, Crespi, Sr.