Hunter Greene won't pitch the rest of the regular season

Hunter Greene won't be pitching the rest of the regular season, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame Coach Tom Dill said Wednesday.

Dill said a decision will be made later whether Greene throws in the playoffs but he remains undecided. Dill said he told the team it won't be relying on Greene to pitch.

Greene told Baseball America on Tuesday that he was done pitching for the rest of the season.

Greene is healthy but Dill said last week he wanted to protect the 17-year-old's arm. Greene has been clocked throwing up to 102 mph and is under consideration to be the No. 1 pick in the June draft.

He will continue to play shortstop for the Knights, who are in first place in the Mission League.

The development of freshman pitcher Lucas Gordon and sophomores Carter Kessinger and Cole Dale has helped the Knights become strong enough to perhaps overcome the absence of Greene on the mound.