Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Huntington Beach, El Toro, West Ranch top Division 1 rankings
|Eric Sondheimer
With one week to go in the regular season, Huntington Beach, El Toro and West Ranch are ranked Nos. 1, 2 and 3 in the Southern Section Division 1 baseball poll.
Here's the link to the complete rankings.
Norco is No. 1 and Los Alamitos No. 2 in the Division 1 softball poll.
Here's the link to the complete rankings.