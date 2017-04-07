Huntington Beach hands Marina its first Sunset League defeat

A four-run fifth inning sparked Huntington Beach to a 5-2 Sunset League victory over Marina on Thursday. It was Marina's first league defeat.

Kenny Kim's grand slam was the big blow.

Harvard-Westlake defeated St. Francis, 6-0. Ben Geiger threw 4 2/3 shutout innings. Chaminade defeated Loyola, 4-1. Blake Mann hit a home run.

Ryan Williams went four for four and Brice Turang added three hits in Corona Santiago's 7-0 win over Corona Centennial.

Corona del Mar defeated Beckman, 7-5. JT Schwartz had two hits.

Placentia Valencia defeated Cypress, 2-0.

Simi Valley defeated Ocean View, 7-1. Abbott Haffar had three hits. Eric Wenig struck out four in five innings.