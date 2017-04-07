Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Huntington Beach hands Marina its first Sunset League defeat
A four-run fifth inning sparked Huntington Beach to a 5-2 Sunset League victory over Marina on Thursday. It was Marina's first league defeat.
Kenny Kim's grand slam was the big blow.
Harvard-Westlake defeated St. Francis, 6-0. Ben Geiger threw 4 2/3 shutout innings. Chaminade defeated Loyola, 4-1. Blake Mann hit a home run.
Ryan Williams went four for four and Brice Turang added three hits in Corona Santiago's 7-0 win over Corona Centennial.
Corona del Mar defeated Beckman, 7-5. JT Schwartz had two hits.
Placentia Valencia defeated Cypress, 2-0.
Simi Valley defeated Ocean View, 7-1. Abbott Haffar had three hits. Eric Wenig struck out four in five innings.