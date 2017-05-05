Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Huntington Beach to face San Jose Bellarmine in Boras Classic championship game
|Eric Sondheimer
It will be the best from Southern California versus one of the best from Northern California in the championship game of the Boras Classic on Saturday at noon at UCLA's Jackie Robinson Stadium.
Huntington Beach, winner of the South Division, will take on San Jose Bellarmine, winner of the North Division.
Huntington Beach is 23-3, ranked No. 1 by The Times and is expected to be the No. 1 seed for the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.
Bellarmine is 20-6.