Huntington Beach to face San Jose Bellarmine in Boras Classic championship game

It will be the best from Southern California versus one of the best from Northern California in the championship game of the Boras Classic on Saturday at noon at UCLA's Jackie Robinson Stadium.

Huntington Beach, winner of the South Division, will take on San Jose Bellarmine, winner of the North Division.

Huntington Beach is 23-3, ranked No. 1 by The Times and is expected to be the No. 1 seed for the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Bellarmine is 20-6.