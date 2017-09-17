Huntington Park is 4-0 and making noise in City Section Division II

A year ago, Huntington Park lost to Salesian, 71-0. On Friday night, the Spartans got their revenge with a 62-14 win to improve to 4-0.

They are ranked No. 1 in City Section Division II.

The defense recorded shutout victories over Lincoln and Chatsworth. Linebackers Alfonso Valencia and Julio Velasquez have been the defensive leaders. The defense has scored six touchdowns. Defensive back Anthony Parhms is another standout.

Against Salesian, Joseph Kensey scored four touchdowns. He has four interceptions this season. Running back Bey'Jon Lee had three touchdowns.

Next up is a challenging City Section game against Palisades.