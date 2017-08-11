If you need someone to fly a drone, call a football manager

Loyola manager Gabriel Danaj and his drone that he uses to film practices.

It's the hottest new toy in high school football: drones flying above practice fields filming practices.

And it's usually the football manager doing the flying. Coaches are turning over their expensive drones to student managers.

It's only a matter of time before someone has a drone football manager competition to see who can be the next F-16 pilot using remote control.

At Loyola High, junior football manager Gabriel Danaj received a $1,500 drone from his grandmother as a gift and offered to use it to film Loyola practices. Now the Cubs' coaches love it, and they bought him four batteries to help.

Again, who's going to be the first to sponsor a football drone competition? Instead of Top Gun, it will be titled, "Top Nerd."