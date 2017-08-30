IMG Academy is coming to face Corona Centennial with players from 29 states, 12 countries

IMG Academy in Florida comes to town on Saturday to face Corona Centennial in an Honor Bowl game at San Diego Cathedral Catholic at 7:30 p.m., and this is a team with players from 29 states and 12 different countries.

So you can call it an all-star team, and that's always the challenge for opponents.

Among the players are running back T.J. Pledger, who was at West Hills Chaminade last season; defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles, who played last season for Calabasas, and receiver Brian Hightower, who played at Calabasas two years ago. There are 13 players who have committed to colleges, including three with Alabama.

IMG has only had a football program since 2013.

The IMG-Centennial game last season was one of the best, with IMG winning, 50-49.