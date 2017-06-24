In a day of summer football, L.A. Cathedral proves best

It's becoming pretty clear that L.A. Cathedral, led by sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, is the team to watch this summer in seven-on-seven passing competitions.

The Phantoms won their third passing tournament championship Saturday, defeating Upland in the finals of the Bonita tournament.

Young, who has scholarship offers from USC and UCLA, is a precision passer who knows how to come through in clutch situations. Cathedral's receivers also have been making improvement, along with their defensive backs.

Freshman Josiah Zamora and junior Alex Franco were top receivers for the Phantoms, and defensive backs Cedric Jones, Dylan Wright and Jordan Washington came through.

Cathedral's big summer test will come in two weeks at Edison.

Upland junior quarterback David Baldwin was firing away for a team loaded with quality athletes.



Upland is slated to move from Division 1 to Division 2 this fall, making the Highlanders the early favorites to win a section title. Linebacker Justin Flowe is headed to star status, and he's only going to be a sophomore.

Cathedral defeated Paraclete in the semifinals, and Upland defeated Valencia.

In the Thousand Oaks tournament, Chaminade won the championship, defeating Buena in the final.

Quarterback Ryan Stevens and Stanford-bound Michael Wilson had a good day teaming up, along with receivers Tyler Daye and Ashton Thomas.

In two weeks, the Edison passing tournament will feature the likes of St. John Bosco, Mater Dei and Corona Centennial as the top tournament of the summer. It's set for July 8.