In a wild game in Hawaii, Narbonne falls to St. Louis, 56-50
|Eric Sondheimer
City Section Division I favorite Narbonne traveled to Honolulu to take on local power St. Louis on Saturday night at Aloha Stadium, and what an offensive battle it was.
St. Louis trailed most of the game before prevailing, 56-50.
Narbonne (2-3) came in with a sputtering offense but will leave Hawaii feeling much better about its chances of winning another Division I title because quarterback Jalen Chatman finally got rolling.
He passed for 516 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Jermar Jefferson had 181 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
St. Louis (5-0) was led by quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who passed for seven touchdowns.
Narbonne was outscored in the fourth quarter, 28-13.