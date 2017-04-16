Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Inland Empire has another track star in Shae Anderson of Norco
|Eric Sondheimer
Leave it up to the Inland Empire to keep producing track standouts.
Shae Anderson of Norco showed off her ability on Saturday at the Mt. SAC Relays.
Anderson won the girls' 400 in 51.99, the top time in the nation. It's also the fastest time by a Californian in 17 years, according to PrepCalTrack.com. She defeated two-time state champion Kaelin Roberts of Carson.
Anderson is the daughter of former UCLA track star Mark Anderson.