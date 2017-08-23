Intriguing opener on Thursday: Dorsey vs. Calabasas at Agoura

The preseason football hype is over. It's time to put up or shut up. Dorsey coach Charles Mincy is so excited he said, "I'm ready to get after it. I can't play, but I wish I could."

Mincy was an NFL defensive back. His team faces Calabasas in a season opener on Thursday night at Agoura. Calabasas' coach is Casey Clausen, a former Tennessee quarterback. Maybe the two can have a pregame competition.

The game should be a good one. Dorsey is considered the prime challenger to Narbonne in the City Section. Mincy's son, Charles Jr., is an outstanding running back. Dorsey will try to be aggressive and relentless from beginning to end. Also debuting for Dorsey is top sophomore running back Jojuan Collins, who was a star on Mater Dei's 10-0 freshman team.

Calabasas is breaking in a new quarterback in sophomore Jaden Casey. The key will be giving him time to throw, because the Coyotes are loaded at receiver with Mycah Pittman, Johnny Wilson and Nikko Hall. Hall is out with a shoulder injury for several games, but there's also Hunter Nichols, Kylen Ross and freshman Julien Stokes.

A couple of transfers could boost the Coyotes on the offensive and defensive lines.

Dorsey's main rival in the Coliseum League, Crenshaw, is also playing on Thursday against South Hills at Covina District Field.

A big question for the Cougars is whether quarterback Isaiah Johnson and linebacker Patrick Willis, transfers from Los Angeles, will be cleared before game time.