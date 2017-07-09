Is Narbonne showing chinks in its armor?

Narbonne has been a dominant City Section team in seven-on-seven passing tournaments during recent summers. This summer, though, the Gauchos were pretty awful considering the expectations they've raised.

Narbonne went 0-4 on Saturday at the Edison tournament. Yes, the opponents were good, but the Gauchos' offense struggled throughout, raising questions.

Has Narbonne gotten too cozy and too confident after winning City titles in 2016, 2015 and 2014?

Even if the Gauchos have dropped off, is there a team capable of rising up in the City Section?

Dorsey and Crenshaw would love to test the Gauchos. Ditto for Venice, Palisades and San Fernando.

Narbonne is still loaded with talent, but workouts in July and August are going to become a lot more important based on what I saw this summer.

Narbonne has been able to compete with Southern Section teams and has games scheduled against Gardena Serra, Long Beach Poly, Palos Verdes and Corona Centennial.

Coach Manuel Douglas knows his team needs to improve.

"I promise we will be better, and we will compete game 1," he said in a text.

Let's hope the players understand you can't just show up with Narbonne on the jersey and expect to do well.