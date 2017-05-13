Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Isaiah Cunningham of Rancho Verde runs 100 meters in 10.32 seconds
Isaiah Cunningham of Rancho Verde showed on Saturday that he deserves the favorite's role in the Southern Section Division 1 100 meters after running a swift time of 10.32 seconds at Saturday's prelims at Trabuco Hills.
The state championship record is 10.30.
Cunningham, a Baylor signee, also ran a 21.23 200.