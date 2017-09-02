It's a good day for USC fans; not so good for UCLA fans

USC fans were in a good mood after seeing two huge victories over UCLA fans on Friday night.

First there was Mater Dei, with USC-bound quarterback J.T. Daniels defeating Bishop Gorman and UCLA-bound quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson 35-21.

Then there was JSerra, coached by former USC captain Pat Harlow, defeating Alemany, coached by former UCLA captain James Washington 48-27.

The good news for UCLA fans is that former Bruin coach Terry Donahue and former Bruin defensive coordinator Greg Robinson were on the sideline at the JSerra game thinking they can't lose. Donahue and Robinson coached Washington and were also rooting for JSerra QB Matt Robinson, Greg's nephew.