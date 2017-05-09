It's championship week in lacrosse

High school lacrosse in Southern California has its biggest week of the season. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles and Orange County championships will be decided at Mira Costa and Irvine, respectively.

On Saturday, the Southern California championships for boys and girls will take place at Palos Verdes at 10 a.m. and noon.



In boys, the big match on Wednesday has No. 1 Palos Verdes playing No. 2 Loyola at 4 p.m. at Mira Costa. In girls, No. 1 Chaminade plays No. 2 Redondo at 7 p.m. at Mira Costa.



This is the 12th year of lacrosse in the Southern Section. What’s surprising is that there are still not enough teams competing in lacrosse to become an official Southern Section championship event similar to football, basketball or baseball.



This year, there were 95 boys teams and 76 girls teams. The requirement to hold a championship is that 117 teams need to be playing the sport.



“It’s the fastest-growing sport in America and fastest-growing sport in California,” Chaminade Coach Scott Cohen said. “I don’t know what’s holding us back.”



There’s no doubt lacrosse is becoming more popular on campuses, but schools' slow pace in deciding to field teams continues to be an obstacle.



It's clear the talent level is rising, and a growing number of boys and girls are earning college scholarships in lacrosse.



One of Loyola’s top players is Ryder Mora, the son of UCLA football coach Jim Mora. He’s headed to Maryland.



And Chaminade has a promising junior girls player in Cate Mackel, who scored seven goals last week.



Here's the link to this week's championship schedule.