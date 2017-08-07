It's official: There was a record 16,595 CIF transfers in 2016-17

Mater Dei center Bol Bol blocks a shot by Chino Hills' LiAngelo Ball on Feb. 24. Bol transferred to California from Kansas.

If you've noticed that sports transfers seem to be increasing in California, you're not dreaming.

A record 16,595 students switched schools for the 2016-17 high school sports season, according to statistics compiled by the California Interscholastic Federation.

That's an increase from 15,882 in 2015-16 and 15,886 in 2014-15. The Southern Section had the most transfers of the 10 sections at 6,999, up from 6,876 in 2015-16.

Because there are more than 785,000 students participating in sports, the CIF expects the transfer figures to continue to increase.

The CIF changed its transfer policy several years ago, no longer requiring students to sit out an entire season if there was no change of residence. There's about a one-month sit-out period for those who don't move.

And beginning in 2017-18, students can transfer for any reason, even sports reasons, and not be penalized. Previously, if you transferred for sports reasons and the CIF could prove it, you would be ineligible immediately.

"We'll be watching that closely this year," Executive Director Roger Blake said of the change in transfer language.

Blake said overall, the transfer numbers are "insignificant."

"When you look at the big overall picture, less than 2% of participants are transfers," he said. "Numbers-wise, it's insignificant, but that's easy to say when it's not your opponent who got the all-star quarterback."

The Southern Section already has more transfers for last month (194) than it did in July of 2016 (144).