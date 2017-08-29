Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
It's time to debate prep sports
|Eric Sondheimer
OK, it just had to happen.
I found someone who thinks he knows everything about sports, so Coach Steve Miller and I debate everything prep sports.
Miller, the golf coach at North Hollywood and former basketball coach, track coach, official and master talker, always has an opinion.
We'll be occasionally offering a debate-style competition on high school sports and more.