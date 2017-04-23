Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
It's vintage Keyshawn Johnson at City Section Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Keyshawn Johnson was being Keyshawn Johnson at Sunday's City Section Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
The former Dorsey High, USC and NFL wide receiver is known for saying what's on his mind and he delivered quite a speech in discussing his high school days.
He was supposed to talk for 90 seconds. Ah, he went slightly longer. See video above.