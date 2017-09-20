It took 22 years, but Jermaine Lewis finally avenged loss to Hart

It was 22 years ago in the 1995 Southern Section Division 2 championship football game that running back Jermaine Lewis of Antelope Valley saw his team lose to Hart 35-28.

Fast-forward to last Friday night. Lewis, the first-year head coach of Antelope Valley, celebrated his team's 44-38 overtime win over the Indians. He got his revenge.

Defensive end Bradley Brown had a big game with a relentless pass rush. And sophomore running back Jermaine Marshall rushed for 232 yards in 30 carries and scored five touchdowns.

Antelope Valley is 2-1 and favored to defend its Golden League championship. And coach Lewis is very happy.