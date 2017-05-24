Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
J.T. Schwartz of Corona del Mar is Pacific Coast League MVP
Junior infielder J.T. Schwartz of Corona del Mar is the Pacific Coast League MVP.
Pitcher Chazz Martinez of Corona del Mar was named the pitcher of the year. He's also a junior.
First-team all-league:
Preston Hartsell, Corona del Mar, Jr.; Alex Shadid, Corona del Mar, Sr.; Jackson Lyon, Woodbridge, Jr.; Spencer Weston, Woodbridge, Sr.; Scott Armstrong, Woodbridge, Jr.; Matt McLain, Beckman, Jr.; Willie Lajoie, Beckman, Sr.; Jake Groves, Beckman, Jr.; Ely Stuart, Northwood, Jr.; Sam Cachola, Northwood, Sr.