Jack Flaherty will make MLB debut on Friday, giving Harvard-Westlake its fourth pitcher in majors this season

Harvard-Westlake is on a pitching run in the major leagues.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced that pitcher Jack Flaherty will make his MLB debut on Friday against the Giants in San Francisco.

He'll be the fourth former Harvard-Westlake pitcher to reach the majors this season.

Former teammates Lucas Giolito and Max Fried have made MLB appearances, along with former Harvard-Westlake pitcher Nik Turley.

"It's the buzz around campus," Harvard-Westlake Coach Jared Halpert said. "Four amazing kids got to fulfill their dream opportunity."

Former head coach Matt LaCour, former pitching coach Ethan Katz and current pitching coach Joe Guntz were instrumental in helping to develop the players. LaCour, the school's athletic director, intends to watch Flaherty on Friday.