Jacques Wilson of Hamilton puts on show at City championships

Jacques Wilson (center) of Hamilton races to victory in the 100 meters.

Jacques Wilson of Hamilton is a pretty good defensive back in football, but he didn't need to tackle Dorsey running back Antwone Williams on Thursday at the City Section track and field championships.

It was Wilson running down Williams to win the 100-meter championship in 10.73 seconds to become the fastest in the City Section. Williams finished second in 10.79.

"It's a great, great thing," Wilson said. "I love it, but I have to be humble."

Wilson also had a brilliant anchor leg to lead Hamilton to victory in the 4 x 100 relay in 41.99.

Arrun Palacios of Dorsey went 48 feet, 2 inches to win the triple jump. Mark Nunez of Dorsey won the 400 in 48.54 and took the 200 in 21.96.

Justin Hazell of El Camino Real swept the distance races, winning the 1,600 in 4:16.39 and the 3,200 in 9:30.08.

Joseph Anderson of Hamilton, a basketball player competing in the long jump for the first time, won the City title with a personal best of 21-8. Incredibly, he beat out Bailey Jones of Palisades by a quarter of an inch. “It’s crazy,” Anderson said.



In another close finish, sophomore Elizabeth Rene of Palisades refused to settle for second in the girls’ 1,600. She kept rallying in the final 100 yards and overtook sophomore Jicel Fernandez-Ramirez of El Camino Real at the finish to win in 5:12.89. Fernandez-Ramirez fell at the finish in 5:12.90.

Dorsey won its 16th boys' title under Coach Ralph Tilley.

Carson dominated in the girls' competition and was running away with the team title.

Talented Kaelin Roberts won her 400 race in 53.95 and the 200 in 23.53. She also was part of the victorious 4 x 100 relay team.

Top individuals advance to next weekend's state championships in Clovis.