Jake Jackson of El Toro is Division 1 player of the year

Jake Jackson of El Toro, a senior pitcher who didn't throw a single inning as a junior, has been selected the Southern Section Division 1 player of the year.

Jackson helped lead El Toro to the Division 1 championship and is headed to Nevada. He was 12-1 and threw a 4-0 shutout at Dodger Stadium.

Tyler Freeman of Etiwanda was selected the Division 2 player of the year. Brandon Godoy of Walnut is the Division 3 player of the year.

Here's the link to complete All-CIF teams.