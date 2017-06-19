Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Jake Jackson of El Toro is Division 1 player of the year
Jake Jackson of El Toro, a senior pitcher who didn't throw a single inning as a junior, has been selected the Southern Section Division 1 player of the year.
Jackson helped lead El Toro to the Division 1 championship and is headed to Nevada. He was 12-1 and threw a 4-0 shutout at Dodger Stadium.
Tyler Freeman of Etiwanda was selected the Division 2 player of the year. Brandon Godoy of Walnut is the Division 3 player of the year.
