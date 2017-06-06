Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Jake Jackson of El Toro is South Coast League MVP
|Eric Sondheimer
Standout pitcher Jake Jackson of El Toro has been selected the MVP of the South Coast League in baseball.
First-team all-league:
Tanner Bibee, Mission Viejo, Sr.; David Morgan, Mission Viejo, Jr.; Luke Spillane, Mission Viejo, So.; Erik Tolman, El Toro, Jr.; Carson Negrete, El Toro, Sr.; Stone Shiffman, El Toro, Jr.; Connor Kokx, Aliso Niguel, Jr.; Bryce Willits, Capistrano Valley, Jr.; Connor Martin, Capistrano Valley, Jr.; Cade Conrad, San Clemente, Sr.; Michael McGreevy, San Clemente, Jr.