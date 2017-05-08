Jake Jackson of El Toro, Lucas Gordon of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame have become elite pitchers

There's probably nothing more satisfying that being an athlete, exceeding expectations and proving yourself way better than some people thought in the preseason hype. It's about turning potential into results.

Two pitchers have earned respect and pushed themselves to prominence with their consistency, passing many others who were more highly regarded when the season began.

Jake Jackson of El Toro, a Nevada signee, could be a very dangerous opponent to anyone during the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs that begin next Thursday.

He has assumed the No. 1 role on a team loaded with quality pitchers. This season, he's 8-1 with an 0.56 ERA in 63 innings. He gets to face Mission Viejo ace Tanner Bibee on Tuesday in his final regular season appearance at El Toro.

Lucas Gordon of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, a freshman left-hander committed to USC, has been the key player in helping the Knights open a two-game lead in the Mission League with three to play. He's 7-1 with a 1.25 ERA. In his last 21 innings, he's given up three hits while striking out 19.

Huntington Beach is everyone's favorite to win Division 1, but if the Oilers get to face Jackson or Gordon, beware.