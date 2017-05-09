Jake Jackson pitches El Toro to South Coast League championship

A year ago, El Toro needed a catcher, so Jake Jackson volunteered. He gave up the chance to pitch for the good of the team.

Fast forward to a blustery Tuesday afternoon. El Toro was playing Mission Viejo to decide the South Coast League title on its home field. And on the mound was Jackson, who has become one of the best pitchers in Southern California thanks to a nasty slider.

Jackson came through in a big way to outduel his friend and club teammate Tanner Bibee. He struck out 10 in El Toro's 5-1 victory. On the final out, a strikeout, he threw up his glove and teammates charged out to leave him at the bottom of a joyous dog pile.

"That hurt," he said. "I was flat out on my back."

He wouldn't mind hurting again if the Chargers (21-7-1) can make it to Dodger Stadium on June 2 to play in the Southern Section Division 1 championship game.

Jackson is 9-1 with an 0.56 ERA. He's headed to Nevada.

"I always knew he was good on the mound," coach Mike Gonzales said. "He was the ultimate team man. We needed a catcher and he said, 'I'll do it.' "

Regarding Jackson's slider, Gonzales said, "The thing that makes him so effective is he's able to throw the slider down the plate and nibble on the outside part of it."

El Toro scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 5-0 lead. Carson Negrete had an RBI single and Erik Tolman had a sacrifice fly. Tyler Lasch added a two-run single.

Players were so happy that they were singing along as Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" played on the public address system.