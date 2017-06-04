Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Jake Miller of Newbury Park is Marmonte League MVP; all-league team announced
|Eric Sondheimer
Junior Jake Miller of Newbury Park has been chosen as the Marmonte League MVP in baseball.
Junior Carson Lambert of Newbury Park and senior Blake Campbell of Thousand Oaks were chosen as the co-pitchers of the year.
The all-league first team includes:
- Dexter Wilkerson, Agoura, Sr.
- Jonny DeLuca, Agoura, Sr.
- Jake Benun, Agoura, Sr.
- Michael Odman, Calabasas, So.
- Diego Ramirez, Calabasas, Jr.
- Leighton Demello, Newbury Park, Sr.
- Shay Whitcomb, Newbury Park, Sr.
- Tyler Kennedy, Newbury Park, Jr.
- Dane Morrow, Oaks Christian, Sr.
- Sean Rice, Oaks Christian, Sr.
- Ben Martz, Thousand Oaks, Sr.
- Christian Walton, Thousand Oaks, Sr.
- Eddie Kutt, Westlake, Sr.
- Kevin Gosland, Westlake, Sr.