Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Jake Moberg of Vista Murrieta is Southwestern League MVP
|Eric Sondheimer
Junior infielder/pitcher Jake Moberg of Vista Murrieta has been named the Southwestern League MVP. He has committed to sign with UCLA.
Senior Brandon Ross of Vista Murrieta was named the most outstanding pitcher.
First-team all-league:
C--Drew Sims, Vista Murrieta, Sr. OF--Joey Hodapp, Vista Murrieta, Sr.; Mitchell Moralez, Vista Murrieta, Sr.; Mason Campbell, Vista Murrieta, Sr.; Chris Burke, Temecula Valley, Jr. P--Matt Happ, Chaparral, Sr.; Jesse Morales, Chaparral, Sr.; Carson Seymour, Great Oak, Sr. INF--Nick Mosiello, Vista Murrieta, Sr.; Christian Bubion, Chaparral, Sr.; Cesar Cuevas, Murrieta Valley, Sr.; Caiden Matheny, Murrieta Valley, So.