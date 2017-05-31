Jake Moberg of Vista Murrieta is Southwestern League MVP

Junior infielder/pitcher Jake Moberg of Vista Murrieta has been named the Southwestern League MVP. He has committed to sign with UCLA.

Senior Brandon Ross of Vista Murrieta was named the most outstanding pitcher.

First-team all-league:

C--Drew Sims, Vista Murrieta, Sr. OF--Joey Hodapp, Vista Murrieta, Sr.; Mitchell Moralez, Vista Murrieta, Sr.; Mason Campbell, Vista Murrieta, Sr.; Chris Burke, Temecula Valley, Jr. P--Matt Happ, Chaparral, Sr.; Jesse Morales, Chaparral, Sr.; Carson Seymour, Great Oak, Sr. INF--Nick Mosiello, Vista Murrieta, Sr.; Christian Bubion, Chaparral, Sr.; Cesar Cuevas, Murrieta Valley, Sr.; Caiden Matheny, Murrieta Valley, So.