Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Jake Moberg of Vista Murrieta throws two shutout innings in North Carolina
|Eric Sondheimer
USA Baseball's Tournament of the Stars has begun in Cary, N.C., and Jake Moberg of Vista Murrieta threw two shutout innings Tuesday in his debut.
Eighty players are there from around the country trying to make the USA 18U national team.
Brice Turang (Corona Santiago) and Kameron Ojeda (St. John Bosco) each had one hit in games.