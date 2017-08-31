Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Jeff Sink steps down as girls basketball coach at Brea Olinda
|Eric Sondheimer
Jeff Sink, one of the most successful girls basketball coaches in California, has stepped down after 24 years at Brea Olinda.
He guided Brea to 23 league championships, 10 Southern Section titles and five state titles.
He retired as a teacher in June.