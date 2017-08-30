Jermar Jefferson receives approval to play for Narbonne; Crenshaw QB must wait

The City Section has granted a hardship waiver for Narbonne running back Jermar Jefferson, clearing the way for him to make his season debut on Friday against Long Beach Poly.

Jefferson, a transfer from Redondo, missed last week's game against Gardena Serra while the City Section clarified paperwork issues.

Crenshaw will have to wait until Oct. 1 before quarterback Isaiah Johnson, a transfer from Los Angeles, becomes eligible. He has been ruled a sit-out period player.