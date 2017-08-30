Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Jermar Jefferson receives approval to play for Narbonne; Crenshaw QB must wait
|Eric Sondheimer
The City Section has granted a hardship waiver for Narbonne running back Jermar Jefferson, clearing the way for him to make his season debut on Friday against Long Beach Poly.
Jefferson, a transfer from Redondo, missed last week's game against Gardena Serra while the City Section clarified paperwork issues.
Crenshaw will have to wait until Oct. 1 before quarterback Isaiah Johnson, a transfer from Los Angeles, becomes eligible. He has been ruled a sit-out period player.