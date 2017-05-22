Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
John McNally of ECR and Jeff Stuart of Palisades are co-MVPs in City Section volleyball
|Eric Sondheimer
John McNally of El Camino Real and Jeff Stuart of Palisades have been selected the co-players of the year in City Section volleyball.
Stuart helped lead Palisades to the City Division I title on Saturday.
