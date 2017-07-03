Jon Palarz is returning to Calabasas to be basketball coach, athletic director

Jon Palarz has resigned after one season as basketball coach at Chaminade to return to Calabasas, where he will take over his old job and also serve as athletic director.

It's a big loss for Chaminade, which counted on him to rebuild its program.

It's a big win for the Coyotes, because Palarz helped the basketball team compete with top schools during his previous tenure.

Chaminade Athletic Director Todd Borowski said the school will meet later this week to discuss a successor. He expects a quick decision since several candidates that were interviewed previously could be considered. And Chaminade's faculty is loaded with former head coaches, too.