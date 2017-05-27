Jordan Wild is new basketball coach at Oaks Christian

Oaks Christian has hired Jordan Wild to be its basketball coach.

The Lions' coaching position has been a bit unstable, but the school hopes that Wild, who coached and played in Australia, can provide a fresh new enthusiasm.

He's known for his skills development and played at Fresno Pacific University. He coached for three seasons in Australia.

He was working in Santa Barbara and has been involved in the sports ministry Athletes in Action. He's 6 feet 8, so you won't be able to miss him walking around campus.