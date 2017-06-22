Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Joseph Anderson of Upland is Gatorade state athlete of the year in track and field
|Eric Sondheimer
Joseph Anderson of Upland has been named the Gatorade state athlete of the year in track and field for boys.
Anderson set a state record in winning the 110 hurdles at the CIF championships in 13.33 seconds.
He also won the 300 hurdles in 36.02 seconds.