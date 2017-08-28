Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
JSerra freshman Max McGwire might be able to hit a little
JSerra baseball coach Brett Kay always appreciates players with athletic genes.
You might say that freshman Max McGwire has some pretty good ones.
He's the son of Mark McGwire, who hit 583 home runs.
Max is 6-foot-2 and will also play basketball at JSerra.
"He's wiry, athletic and is a great kid," Kay said.
Max is an infielder-pitcher. He also has a brother, an eighth-grader.