JSerra freshman Max McGwire might be able to hit a little

JSerra baseball coach Brett Kay always appreciates players with athletic genes.

You might say that freshman Max McGwire has some pretty good ones.

He's the son of Mark McGwire, who hit 583 home runs.

Max is 6-foot-2 and will also play basketball at JSerra.

"He's wiry, athletic and is a great kid," Kay said.

Max is an infielder-pitcher. He also has a brother, an eighth-grader.